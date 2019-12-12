VIDEOS: Powerful moments from Houston’s final farewell to Sgt. Brewster

Houston said goodbye Thursday to fallen police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, who was gunned down Saturday evening.

Investigators said Brewster was confronting a domestic violence suspect when the suspect shot him several times. Brewster died after being taken to a hospital.

Below you can watch videos from the moving moments during Brewster’s procession, funeral and rendering of honors.

Watch live coverage of the funeral here. View photos of the day here.

Casket arrives at church

