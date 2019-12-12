Security guard among victims of bloody evening across Houston area

HOUSTON – A security guard is among the victims in a rash of shootings across the Houston area Wednesday.

Authorities said they were investigating a total of four shootings. Three people were killed and another person was injured. Officials did not say if any of the shootings are connected.

Here’s what officials have said about each of the shootings.

Terry Street

Houston police said the shooting at a home on Terry Street near Brooks Street in north Houston was reported about 3:45 p.m.

Investigators said a man was shot in the face during an argument and died after being taken to a hospital.

Police have not said whether anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Roos Road

Police said a shooting was reported on Roos Road at Tanglewilde Street in southwest Houston about 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The father of the victim has been detained, but detectives said they are still trying to determine if he was involved.

St. Charles Street

A third shooting was reported on St. Charles Street near McIlhenny Street just south of downtown about 8:30 p.m.

Houston police said officers found a man shot to death at the scene. Police said it appears the gunman may have stolen the victim’s vehicle.

There was no word of an arrest in this case.

Crescent Park Drive

Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables said they were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Crescent Park Drive near Westheimer Road.

The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m.

Officials said a security guard who was working at the complex was shot in the chest. The guard was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the guard’s condition was not immediately released.

The guard was wearing a vest, investigators said.

There was no word of an arrest in this case.