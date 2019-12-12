Is Houston the party capital? See where the Bayou City ranks.
HOUSTON – Houstonians know how to party.
For the second year in a row, Houston ranked as the No. 1 most popular party city in 2019, according to the social-planning website Evite.
The data found that Houston parties had an average of 36 guests, an RSVP rate of 53.25% and raised over $63,000 for charities and personal causes using Evite Donations. Evite also discovered Saturday is the most popular day to throw a party in Houston.
2019 Top Party Cities
- Houston
- Chicago
- Atlanta
- Austin
- New York
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- San Diego
- Seattle
- Washington
