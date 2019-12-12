59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

59ºF

Local News

Is Houston the party capital? See where the Bayou City ranks.

Tierra Smith

Tags: Houston, Christmas Party, Party City
(iStock / Alija)

HOUSTON – Houstonians know how to party.

For the second year in a row, Houston ranked as the No. 1 most popular party city in 2019, according to the social-planning website Evite.

The data found that Houston parties had an average of 36 guests, an RSVP rate of 53.25% and raised over $63,000 for charities and personal causes using Evite Donations. Evite also discovered Saturday is the most popular day to throw a party in Houston.

Santa's Tavern pop-up Christmas bar is serving up giant, boozy holiday drinks in Houston. (Image from Santa's Tavern Facebook Page)

2019 Top Party Cities

  1. Houston
  2. Chicago
  3. Atlanta
  4. Austin
  5. New York
  6. Dallas
  7. Los Angeles
  8. San Diego
  9. Seattle
  10. Washington

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.