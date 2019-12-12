Is Houston the party capital? See where the Bayou City ranks.

HOUSTON – Houstonians know how to party.

For the second year in a row, Houston ranked as the No. 1 most popular party city in 2019, according to the social-planning website Evite.

The data found that Houston parties had an average of 36 guests, an RSVP rate of 53.25% and raised over $63,000 for charities and personal causes using Evite Donations. Evite also discovered Saturday is the most popular day to throw a party in Houston.

