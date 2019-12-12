Houston man saves choking dog whose leash got stuck in elevator

HOUSTON – Johnny Mathis, 27, of Houston reacted quickly after seeing an elevator door close on the leash of a dog separated from its owner.

A security video shows a woman and her dog waiting for an elevator. When it arrives, Mathis steps out and the woman steps in but her dog, still on its leash, is separated. Thankfully, Mathis glances back at the right time to notice and moves quickly to detach the leash from the collar on the dog.

Mathis shared a security video of the incident on Twitter which has now gone viral.

According to the Mathis, the owner of the dog was screaming when the elevator doors separated the two. When Mathis reunited the dog with its owner, she appeared to be crying.

Mathis is receiving praise from other tweeters, while the dog’s owner is getting a lot of backlash for not having her pet walk in front of her and the use of a bulky retractable leash that couldn’t slip through the elevator doors and prevent the animal from being choked.