Behind the scenes of the KPRC 2 Deck the Halls Remix

HOUSTON – You’ve probably seen this holiday spot on TV. Well, here’s a little peek into what it took to make it happen.

🎶 It's the KPRC 2 Deck the Halls Remix! 🎶 We saw some pretty ugly sweaters when looking for ours. We want to see pics of you in YOURS! #kprc2promo #KPRC2 Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Thursday, December 12, 2019

The KPRC 2 Promo Team produces lyrics to replace the traditional “Deck the Halls” lyrics, and that’s where the idea for ugly sweaters is born! Next, the team shoots a mock-up to see how it might look and sound.

Next, participants are given the lyrics and asked to record themselves in a sound booth.

A morning group and afternoon group are formed to accommodate most schedules. However, in the news biz, there is never a time when each and everyone is available; the news must go on. The groups gather, and the KPRC 2 Promo Team plays the song for them, so they can sing along.

Then, the KPRC 2 Promo Team had a little fun with some of the outtakes. Happy holidays!