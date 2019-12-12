Alvin police shoot man who was shooting woman lying on the ground, officials say

ALVIN, Texas – Alvin police said officers shot a man Thursday who was shooting a woman lying on the ground when they arrived at the scene.

According to a message posted on the Alvin Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded about 9:55 a.m. to the area of Gordon and Blackstone streets after a call about a fight between a man and a woman.

Officers arrived to find a man had a woman on the ground and was shooting her, according to the post. Officers shot the man to stop the assault, the post read.

Both the man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but their conditions were not immediately released.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, according to the post.

Police said the area will be closed to traffic during the investigation.

This story is developing.