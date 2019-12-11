Texas Children’s Hospital contemplates further Austin expansion after purchasing new land

Texas Children’s Hospital announced Wednesday morning it is contemplating to expand its expert pediatric and maternal care in Austin “to more conveniently serve the families of Central Texas” after purchasing two new lots of land, according to a news release.

The new lots of land are the Presidio property, located at the corner of Lake Creek Parkway at SH 45 North in Northwest Austin, and the Estancia property, located at the corner of Puryear Road at I-35 in South Austin.

The Houston-based health care organization opened up its first location in the capital of Texas, the Texas Children’s Urgent Care Westgate, in March 2018.

“We know Austin continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation," said Michelle Riley-Brown, executive vice president at Texas Children’s. "Our goal is to help supplement and add value to the great health care options already available to Austin-area families.”

Texas Children’s currently has five pediatric locations in Austin:

There are no confirmed plans on what the new land will be used for, according to the news release.