Fallen HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster: What’s planned for Wednesday as city remembers officer

HOUSTON – Remembrances for fallen Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster continue Wednesday.

According to the website for the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, Brewster’s visitation is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sagemont Church at 11300 S. Sam Houston Parkway East.

His funeral will be held Thursday.

In addition to his visitation, a fundraiser for Brewster’s family will be held Wednesday at two Pearland Papa John’s locations.

The pizza spots have committed all profits to the fallen officer’s family.

The two Papa John’s locations donating proceeds to Brewster’s family are:

Old Town Pearland

Address: 3405 East Broadway Street

Phone No: (281) 412-0202

Silverlake

Address: 10223 Broadway Street

Phone No: (281) 412-7272

The 32-year-old officer was shot and killed Saturday as he responded to a domestic violence report in east Houston. He was a nine-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and was recently promoted to sergeant.