Bike-riding woman stealing Christmas packages off doorsteps

HOUSTON – A modern day Grinch was caught on camera stealing packages off a

Northwest side man’s front porch.

Lane Winn said the woman was riding a bike through his neighborhood on Monday when she spotted the packages.

"I don't like a thief, so it really irks me to see she has this bag and it's Christmas time," said Lane Winn

The thief is gone in a matter of seconds but did have time to open the packages and stuff the items inside her bag.

"She opened them right up and left the envelopes right there in my drive way," Winn said.

Winn said the packages contained several hundred dollars’ worth of gift cards and a Christmas present for his girlfriend.

He believes the porch pirate has done this before.

"She knows what she's doing and she's probably continuing to do it,” said Winn. “Just riding around in the afternoons probably, knows when the packages get dropped off."

Winn has warned his neighbors about the thief. He’s also filed a police report with the Houston Police Department.

"I'd like her to see get caught and prosecuted,” Winn said.

Winn said he also reported the crime to Amazon and they agreed to credit his account.