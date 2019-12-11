18-year-old in critical condition after shooting self by accident
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after accidentally shooting himself in the head in an apartment on the northwest side of Houston.
Several people were in the apartment at the time and told Houston police that the 18-year-old was playing with a gun when it accidentally went off. He is in critical condition.
The police did not have additional information available at this time.
This story is developing.
