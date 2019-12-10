Armed man barricaded inside home with 1-year-old child, police say

HOUSTON – A SWAT scene is underway at a home in east Houston where police say an armed man has barricaded himself inside and is hiding from authorities.

The incident started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when police responded to a domestic violence call at the home on Schweikhardt Street and Coke Street, police said.

A woman who was inside the home was able to make it out safely, but police said there is a 1-year-old child believed to be inside with the man, authorities said.

Police said the man has multiple open felony warrants, including one in Fort Bend County and another for strangulation as a result of Tuesday morning’s dispute.

The man is talking with police via the telephone, authorities said.

Officers said they have no reason to believe the child is hurt. The man is believed to be armed with a pistol, police said.