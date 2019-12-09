Security guard shot on the job by man trying to break into vehicle, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a security guard was shot by a man who was trying to break into a vehicle at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Summervale Apartments on Pagewood Lane near Ocee Street in southwest Houston, authorities said.

Authorities said the gunman was breaking into an SUV parked at the apartment complex. The security guard heard the noise and approached the man, who opened fire on the guard, police said.

Police who were already on the scene responding to the burglary said they saw the gunfire and the security guard go down.

The security guard was hit in the chest and elbow, police said. He was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

According to authorities, the gunman fled on foot and he remains at large.

Police have set up a perimeter and are using K9 officers and a helicopter to track him down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 7013-222-TIPS.