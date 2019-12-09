Man shoots, kills family dog during argument with wife, police say

HOUSTON – A family dog is dead and a man is in custody after police said he shot the dog during an argument.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Myrtlewood Street and Herschelwood Street on southeast Houston.

Police said the man and his wife were arguing at the home when the husband took one of their dogs to the backyard, where he shot and killed it.

It is unclear what the argument was about or why it escalated to the dog being shot, but police said the dog may have been sick.

The husband was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, but so far, no animal cruelty charges have been filed.