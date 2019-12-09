Lucky Charms, Pillsbury form holy union of marshmallows, cookie dough this holiday season
HOUSTON – Because the holidays weren’t decadent enough, Pillsbury is now making limited-edition cookie dough with Lucky Charms marshmallows mixed in.
The cookie dough is available for $2.50 at Walmart.
Limited Edition Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough! Thanks to @brian.ava for the photo 🙌 they found these at Walmart 😋 TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #luckycharms #pillsbury #cookie #cookies #marshmallow #marshmallows #cookiedough #limitededition #sugarcookie #sugarcookies #magicallydelicious
Each 14-ounce pack has enough dough to make 12 cookies. Look for all the shapes in a cookie encasement. And please heed the warning: Do not eat raw cookie dough.
