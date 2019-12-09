81ºF

Lucky Charms, Pillsbury form holy union of marshmallows, cookie dough this holiday season

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – Because the holidays weren’t decadent enough, Pillsbury is now making limited-edition cookie dough with Lucky Charms marshmallows mixed in.

The cookie dough is available for $2.50 at Walmart.

Each 14-ounce pack has enough dough to make 12 cookies. Look for all the shapes in a cookie encasement. And please heed the warning: Do not eat raw cookie dough.

