WeekHack: Voters head to the polls Dec. 14,Joe Biden travels to Texas, 50 Cent comes to H-Town and more

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead.

Dec. 14 runoff election

Harris County voters will head back to the polls this month to decide a number of runoff races.

Candidates who didn’t receive over 50 percent of the vote on Election Day back in November will face their nearest competitor in a runoff election on Dec. 14.

Candidates for the Houston mayoral race, along with races for Houston City Council members, Houston Independent School District and Houston Community College board members and City of Bellaire council members will appear on the ballot.

Early voting in the runoff election began on Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 10. Polls are open to voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Dec. 8, when polls open at 1 p.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Those who don’t turn out to vote during the early voting period can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

Joe Biden travels to Texas

On Friday, Dec. 13, Joe Biden will travel to San Antonio, Texas for an event. Biden will lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country. The event location has yet to be announced.

Meet 50 Cent at these Houston-area liquor stores

Rapper and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be at several liquor stores in the Houston-area meeting with fans and promoting his new line of Le Chemin du Roi champagnes and his Branson cognac.From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday he will be at the Ralston’s Discount Liquor store located at 3013 North Main St. in Stafford and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday he will be at the Spec’s located at 11990 Westheimer Road.

Harmony Public Schools will hold public hearing to discuss state financial accountability ratings

As part of the Dec. 14 Board of Directors Regular Meeting, Harmony Public Schools (HPS) will hold a public hearing to discuss the HPS Schools' 2018-2019 Financial Integrity Rating Systems of Texas accountability ratings. The meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. at 9321 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099.

Pearland High School Band will showcase performance ahead of Rose Bowl 2020

Before the Pearland High School Band departs for the Rose Bowl, the band will perform for the public on Dec. 12 at Pearland Stadium. The band will showcase the 2020 marching show that will be performed at BandFest in Pasadena, along with a performance of parade marching.

United States Marshals Service will discuss results of “Operation Triple Beam”

Operation Triple Beam is a US Marshal led violent gang initiative which took place in Houston from August 5, 2019 to November 15, 2019. Topics of discussion will be stats of arrests, narcotics/weapon seizures and partnerships amongst state and local agencies. Speakers in attendance will be US Marshal Gary Blankinship, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, United States Attorney Ryan Patrick, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Harris County Sheriff Assistant Chief Tim Navarre.

MFAH Christmas Village begins Dec. 12

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the fifth annual Christmas Village at Bayou Bend. Head to the garden at 6003 Memorial Drive at Westcott Street from Dec. 12 through Dec. 23 to enjoy the festivities. Highlights include with thousands of lights, carolers, animated projections, a hand-crafted model train, and festive activities-including cotton snowball tosses and a faux-snow slope-for all ages.