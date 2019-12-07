Police release new video of pair sought in series of stabbings along Brays Bayou

HOUSTON – Houston police released new video Friday of two people who are being sought in connection with a series of stabbings along Brays Bayou that happened earlier this week.

A total of six people were injured Monday in southeast Houston in what police described as robberies that involved victims being stabbed.

Police have said they are looking for two young males and one of them was wearing white.

Officials are urging people in the area to remain cautious.

Police said they have not received many leads about the case.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.