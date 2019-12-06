Man dies after being hit by vehicle in The Woodlands Friday, officials say

HOUSTON – A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in The Woodlands Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 4:11 p.m. DPS tweeted that troopers and deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an auto-pedestrian wreck on Woodlands Parkway near East Panther Creek Drive.

Just under an hour later, DPS said the victim had died.

Roads are closed as officials investigate the circumstances around the wreck. No one has been charged yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.