Authorities searching for missing child, woman wanted in connection with abduction
PETERSBURG, texas – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a child missing from northwest Texas.
Nicholas Perez was last seen on Dec. 2 in Petersburg, Texas near Lubbock, according to the Petersburg Police Department.
The 4-year-old is about 4 feet tall and he weighs about 45 pounds, authorities said
Nicolas has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and Nike black and white shoes, authorities said.
Officers believe he is in grave or immediate danger.
Police said they are also looking for 21-year-old Maricela Paz in connection with the abduction.
She is a white woman who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 228 pounds, police said.
Maricela Perez has black hair and brown eyes, and police said she is driving a white Mitsubishi from the early 2000s with a Texas license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department at 806-667-3811.
