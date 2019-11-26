Possible human remains discovered in in Katy, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says
KATY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says possible human remains have been discovered in Katy.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said investigators were headed to a field near the intersection of West Little York and Briarstone Bay Drive after bones were discovered.
No further details were immediately available.
To our Katy area community members: @HCSOTexas Investigators are enroute to a field near the intersection of West Little York @ Briarstone Bay Drive (near Grand Pkwy, Fry, Clay). Some possible human remains/bones have been discovered. No additional details yet. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/H2INsXfnRB— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 26, 2019
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.