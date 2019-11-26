HOUSTON – Seniors and families in need of a Thanksgiving turkey can pick one up Tuesday on Houston’s south side.

Harris County Precinct 7 Constable May Walker will host her 14th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program in front of the main office at 5290 Griggs Road from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

Area senior citizens have already signed up to receive a turkey from Walker, Precinct 7 deputies and staff members who are providing 270 of the Thanksgiving item. The Houston Food Bank will also be on-site giving away an additional 250 turkeys, fresh fruits and vegetables to anyone in need. Items provided by the Houston Food Bank will be given to individuals on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other agencies participating in this event include Ministers Supporting Precinct 7, Houston Area Urban League, Houston Texans YMCA, Amerigroup, BBVA Compass Bank, Avenue 360 Health & Wellness, Partners in Primary Care and the Harris County DA’s Office. These participants will also provide seniors with other free items and information.