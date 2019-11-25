HOUSTON – A man was charged after police say he assaulted his mother and another man at a southwest Houston home on Thursday.

The incident was reported at 7:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Dumfries Drive.

Dustin Hethcock, 33, was charged with assault of a family member. He is accused of assaulting his 63-year-old mother and a 69-year-old man.

Police said Hethcock was inside his mother’s home when he began assaulting her. Police said when Hethcock walked outside, he assaulted the 69-year-old man by punching him in the head several times. In defense, police said the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Hethcock several times.

Hethcock was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said Hethcock’s mother and the 69-year-old man suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

After further investigation, Hethcock was charged for his role in the incident.