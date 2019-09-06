2 women busted during prostitution-related undercover sting at spa

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two women were arrested at an illegal spa in northwest Harris County this week, according to authorities.

Investigators said that, on Wednesday, they conducted an undercover investigation at the Angel Spa in the 3400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2920 after receiving complaints from citizens about possible prostitution taking place at the business.

Undercover investigators posed as customers and said they were solicited sex by Liliana Alpizar, who they said is an unlicensed massage therapist.

During the investigation, authorities said they found out that the spa owner, Yanna Yu, was operating the establishment without a license. Officials said it was Yu's third arrest during a prostitution-related operation.

Both women were booked in the Harris County Jail.

Yu was charged with operating a massage establishment without a license.

Alpizar was charged with prostitution.

