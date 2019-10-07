2 injured when car shot up while driving on Southwest Freeway

Two bullet holes can be seen in a window of a vehicle after a shooting on the Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston on Oct. 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two people were injured Monday when the car they were in was peppered with bullets while traveling on the Southwest Freeway.

According to Houston police, five people were in the car that was traveling north on U.S. Highway 59 Southwest Freeway near the Intestate 610 Loop about 4 a.m. when it was hit by several gunshots.

The driver drove to a 24-hour emergency clinic on Kelvin Drive, where police were called. One of the men suffered minor injuries and was treated at the clinic. Another man was critically injured and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

