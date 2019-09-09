2 Houston-area spots named to Southern Living's best BBQ list

The South is known for its expertise in grilling barbecue. Two local restaurants put Houston on the map by being named to Southern Living's South's 2019 Top 50 Barbecue Joints.

The rankings were based on the dining experience and quality of the "cue."

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball, located at 200 N. Elm St., was ranked No. 8 on the list. The restaurant's prime brisket was described as having an exploding flavor that gets better with every bite. Its selection of sausages, barbacoa boudin and chili relleno link were also given honorable mention.

The Corkcrew BBQ in Spring, located at 26608 Keith St., was ranked No. 32 on the list. The restaurant stood out due to its quality of meats and a comfortable setting. Its prime brisket, that is slow-cooked over red oak, pork and its turkey, sausage and ribs were highly recommended. Its side menu of mac and cheese and smoked barbecue beans were also suggested.

