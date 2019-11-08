1 dead, another shot in head after apparent robbery in north Houston. police say

HOUSTON - One man is dead and another injured following a shooting in north Houston.

The shooting happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday at a house on Utah Street and Granville Drive, according to authorities.

Investigators said there were four people inside the home when two gunmen rush inside in what authorities are calling an apparent robbery.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds to the head.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another person was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Authorities said the other two people inside the home -- a man and woman – were not injured and are cooperating with the investigation.

The woman’s uncle, Spot Williams, said his niece told him the men, “(busted) in the door and pointed a gun at her and told her to get back and then shot (the victim who died).”

According to Williams, the man had a good heart.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Williams said. “I don’t know why they killed him.”

Investigators are working to learn more details about what led up to the shooting and if the victims may have known the gunmen.

Police said they are not sure if the gunmen fled on foot or in a vehicle.

One of the men is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He has facial hair and an afro. The other is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short hair.

Police said officers were familiar with the home but would not elaborate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

