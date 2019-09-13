2 girls shocked by electrical ground box at north Houston park

HOUSTON - Parents are describing what it was like when they found two girls minutes after they were shocked by an electrical ground box during softball practice.

It happened Wednesday night at the Lindale Little League Park in north Houston.

Now, 9-year-old Emma Loscano and 6-year-old McKinley Ray are recovering in the hospital. Emma remains in critical condition.

"She had blood coming out of her nose and mouth, and she was not responsive," witness Luce Quintanilla said. "They were just trying to keep her still and keep her awake until the paramedics got up here."

Witnesses said the girls were waiting in line for batting practice when they decided to do pushups on top of the ground-level box.

Registered nurse Dilia Chicas was at the park to watch her son's practice. She helped perform CPR on the girls until paramedics arrived.

A grandfather was mildly shocked when he tried to pull the girls to safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city of Houston said: "Mayor Sylvester Turner today directed the City Parks and Recreation Department to replace electrical ground boxes in all city parks. The city is investigating the cause of the electrical shocks that apparently came from a ground box. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families affected."

