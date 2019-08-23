16-year-old charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Texas - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after authorities said he shot another teenager to death in Fort Bend County, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported Thursday afternoon on Macek Road near Tara Drive.

Maj. Chad Norvell, of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, said 16-year-old Matthias Konrad was shot in the face and chest and was in very serious condition when he was flown to the hospital. About 4:45 p.m., Norvell reported Konrad had died.

A resident in a nearby subdivision said she heard loud noises at the park around 1:30 p.m.

"I heard two pops," she said.

The woman didn't want to be identified but said that when she looked out her window, she saw a teenager headed down the street.

"I saw him walking up the sidewalk, and I thought to myself, 'I wonder what that was?'" she said.

According to deputies, the suspect posted a video of the medical helicopter on Snapchat.

A Crime Stoppers tip led deputies to a home three streets away from the crime scene.

Authorities said a 16-year-old was arrested at the home. Officials also said they believe the weapon is inside the house.

