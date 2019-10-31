15-year-old girl rescued in northeast Houston after being forced into prostitution by traffickers

Raven Lovings, 28, was arrested and charged in connection with the sex trafficking and forced prostitution of a 15-year-old girl in Harris County on Oct. 29, 2019.

A man and woman face charges after a missing 15-year-old girl was rescued in northeast Houston after being trafficked and forced into prostitution, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

With help from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, special agents with the Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigations Division discovered ads on a website offering the girl up for prostitution.

The girl was rescued and taken to a hospital last week for treatment and then released to Child Protective Services.

DPS says 22-year-old Imani Cole of Spring was the one who created the ads and she was arrested. After investigating further, officials arrested 28-year-old Raven Lovings of Houston for his alleged role in sex trafficking the teen.

Both Cole and Lovings face trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a person under the age of 18 years of age charges. Lovings also faces a charge of sexually assaulting a person over 14 years of age. They are both being held at Harris County Jail.

