13-year-old girl wounded in apparent gang-related shooting, police say

HOUSTON - A 13-year-old girl was wounded Thursday in what police said appears to be a gang-related shooting.

The shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. on Glenmont Drive near Renwick Drive, but police said they were given conflicting stories about where the shooting happened.

One story indicated it was a drive-by shooting, while another story said the shooting happened at the apartment complex where police responded.

Investigators said they searched the complex but found no signs of a shooting.

Police said they are also getting conflicting reports about who pulled the trigger.

“They’re also naming at least three different gang names, too,” said Houston police Assistant Chief H.W. Gaw. “So, again, all that is being looked into.

Investigators said the girl may be a runaway, so they are trying to locate her family.

Police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.