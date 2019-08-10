13 arrested across Harris County on outstanding animal cruelty charges

HOUSTON - More than a dozen people wanted for outstanding animal cruelty charges were arrested Saturday, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

Deputies conducted a two-team Operation: Don't be Cruel round up at 5 a.m., which expanded across Harris County. Approximately 13 people were arrested and 25 warrants were served during the operation.

Who are some of the suspects?

Edmond Megdal was among those arrested during the operation. Deputies said they have been trying to work with Megdal since March in an effort for him to improve the living conditions of more than 200 animals that were found on his property. Deputies said the animals were living in deplorable conditions without access to water. During his arrest, Megdal needed medical attention and was taken to a local hospital, which is why there is no mug shot of him, deputies said.

Edmond Megdal

PHOTOS: 13 arrested on outstanding animal cruelty charges

Johanna Marie Williams was arrested after investigators found an emaciated dog at her home, deputies said. The dog's body was in such bad condition a veterinarian gave it a Body condition score of 0.5 on a scale of 0-9.

Johanna Marie Williams

Tony Carodine surrendered himself after being accused of cruelty to nonlivestock animals, deputies said. Carodine was seen grabbing his dog by the throat and slamming it to the ground, investigators said. The dog suffered several broken bones and fractures, deputies said.

Carodine has denied any abuse of the animal.

What's next?

The majority of the suspects are facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, which are punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of $4,000 if convicted.

An animal cruelty hotline is available 24/7. Anyone who sees animal cruelty is asked to call in a tip to the Constable's Office at 832-927-1659 or Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 713-896-7722.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.