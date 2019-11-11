12-year-old girl hit by driver in north Harris County Monday morning

HOUSTON - A 12-year-old girl was hit by a driver in north Harris County Monday morning, according to a tweet from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman first posted about the wreck near the intersection of Imperial Valley Drive and North Vista Drive at 9:23 a.m. The girl was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, Herman wrote.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence near the intersection as deputies investigate the circumstances of the wreck.

Southbound traffic on Imperial Valley Dr. between Bammel Road and North Vista Dr. has been shut down and traffic is being redirected. Herman told drivers to expect delays.

