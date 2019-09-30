11-year-old Klein ISD student dies after collapsing days earlier at athletic event

An 11-year-old Klein Independent School District student died less than a week after collapsing at an athletic event.

The child collapsed Tuesday at a community football event at a Klein ISD facility. When paramedics arrived, the child was unresponsive. After paramedics revived the child, he was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, Klein ISD Assistant Director of Communications Justin Elbert said.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and extend our most sincere condolences to the Miles Family," Klein ISD officials said in a written statement.

Counselors will be available Monday for Klein ISD students coping with the boy's death, Elbert said.

Parents were also sent a letter alerting them to the situation, Elbert said.

Elbert said that while Klein ISD facilities were being used during the event, it was not a Klein ISD event.

