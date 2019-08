100 Top Party Schools in America list includes several Texas colleges, universities

2018 Getty Images

HOUSTON - Everything is bigger in Texas, including the college party scene.

Niche.com released its 2020 Top Party Schools in America, and to the surprise of no one Texas colleges and universities are well-represented.

The rankings were based on the following factors:

Student surveys on party scene (70%)

Access to bars (10%)

Athletics grade (7.5%)

Greek life grade (7.5%)

Access to restaurants (5%)

Here are the top 100 party school in America, according to Niche.com:

Tulane University Howard University University of Wisconsin University of Georgia University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign West Virginia University University of Alabama Florida State University Syracuse University Penn State University Ohio University University of Iowa University of Southern California Southern Methodist University University of Texas - Austin University of Mississippi Indiana University - Bloomington San Diego State University Miami University Vanderbilt University University of California - Santa Barbara Michigan State University Clark Atlanta University University of South Carolina University of Pennsylvania University of Colorado - Boulder University of Michigan - Ann Arbor University of Kansas University of Florida Ohio State University University of Delaware Rutgers University University of Miami University of Missouri University of Virginia Florida A&M University College of Charleston University of Albany - SUNY James Madison University University of Cincinnati New York University University of Massachusetts - Amherst Loyola University New Orleans Lehigh University University of Dayton Washington State University University of Arkansas Morehouse College Bowling Green State University Louisiana State University Temple University East Carolina University The New School Western Michigan University North Carolina A&T State University University of Maryland - College Park University of Arizona Texas State University University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Arizona State University SUNY Oswego Kansas State University University of Wisconsin - La Crosse University of Minnesota - Twin Cities Texas Tech University University of California - Los Angeles Texas Southern University Savannah State University University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill University of Oregon University of Tennessee Yale University Providence College California State University - Chico Auburn University Spelman College George Washington University Southern Illinois University Carbondale University of Pittsburgh Georgia State University Johnson & Wales University - Providence Clemson University Colgate University Virginia Tech Alabama State University University of Central Florida Georgia Southern University University of Denver University of South Dakota University of Oklahoma University of Kentucky Norfolk State University SUNY Cortland Morgan State University Indiana University of Pennsylvania DePaul University Huston-Tillotson University SUNY Buffalo State College Iowa State University Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.