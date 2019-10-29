10 Houston places with spooky drinks to get you ready for Halloween

HOUSTON - With Halloween right around the corner this thirsty Thursday, you may be wondering where you and the squad can get drinks and celebrate in style. Fortunately, Houston has a variety of bars and restaurants that have special Halloween-themed drinks this year. Throw on your costume and get spooky with some delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Here are 10 places to go in Houston for Halloween themed drinks:

If you have never been to Present Company, head out to this Montrose bar for the trendy atmosphere both indoors and outdoors along with their eclectic drink options. While they have great eats, they are best known for their unique cocktails that take special twists on La Croix, Vietnamese coffee and more. This October they are offering a special Halloween menu called Elixirs for the Recently Deceased. Drink options include the Trick or Treat Yoself, Juice of the Beetle, Headless Horseman and more.

With locations all around the US, Howl at the Moon is best known for their bucket drinks, piano bar, concerts and specials. This Halloween, visit Howl at the Moon for a special kind of pitcher. The Witch's Brew Margarita filled with Jose Cuervo, triple sec, monin desert pear, lemon sour and orange is sure to be a refreshing, tart and exotic Halloween drink. Drinks can be ordered in 12, 32 or 86 ounce pitchers.

Brain Freeze Pasadena

Don't let the kids miss out on the fun! These nonalcoholic Halloween drinks are outrageously cool and look great for Instagram. Celebrate the last day that Brain Freeze is open for the 2019 season this Thursday with one of their special spooky drinks. They will be open on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. so, don't miss out on the fun!

With locations in Houston and Newport Beach, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is a favorite for southern food and whiskey. On Thursday, celebrate Halloween in style and head right in for the Whiskey & Witches Halloween party. With over 300 whiskeys to choose from, a costume contest, special spooky themed spirits, a DJ and more, this will definitely be a night to remember.

Cyclone Anaya's is celebrating Dia de los Muertos until November 3rd with some pretty scary drinks. The ideal Thursday night anyway is some margaritas and fajitas so, be sure not to skip out on this special menu. The Dia de los Muertos drink menu incudes the El Fantasma—Avion Silver tequila, Cointreau, Blue Curacao, cranberry, lime juice, simple syrup and black salt all served in a sugar-skull novena candle glass. Other options include the House Margarita dressed in festive black salt, the El Vampiro Picante Shot and El Diablo—a whiskey cocktail complete with Jack Daniel's, house sangria and blood-orange puree served in a skull mug with red chili-pepper horns.

If you are on a budget this Halloween, have no fear because Applebee's is here. Your neighborhood chain is serving up the $1 Vampire all week. This freaky rum cocktail is served to guests with vampire fangs and a cheery in a 10-ounce mug. The drink is made with rum, strawberry, passion fruit and pineapple juice. Find an Applebee's near you and call to confirm they are serving the $1 Vampire.

And if you just want to party…head over to the Clé group's restaurant Bisou to celebrate in style. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot, don't miss the Yellowtown Spooktacular this Thursday. The premier event will feature half-off select bottles of bubbles, specialty Halloween cocktails and a costume contest. Schedule reservations now.

If you are looking for more Halloween themed treats and desserts, head over to City Centre. Cakes, cupcakes, macarons and galore will start getting you ready and craving that Halloween candy. Be sure to check out City Centre's trick or treating event also! They have a variety of nonalcoholic beautiful fall coffees, lattes and drinks.

If you and your bae are looking for a fun night out, consider doing Halloween 2019 at Hotel Zaza in the Museum District. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Monarch is Zaza Fright Night, which is sure to bring both frills and entertainment. If you want a good staycation, be sure to check out the room package, which includes 2 tickets to the party, a welcome amenity, a DJ and dancing, passed bites and drinks specials.

Truck Yard is a relaxed outdoor vibe where you can enjoy the fall weather and get ready for Halloween weekend. They serve up premier brews, cheese steaks and booze. The craft draft cocktails and local brews are served up at 29 degrees. Grab one of the festive craft draft cocktails and pitchers like the ones above.

Hope everyone has a spooky and safe Halloween!

