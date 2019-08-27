1-year-old dies after being found face down in neighbor's pool, police say

Authorities say a child died Aug. 27, 2019, after being found facedown in this pool at a Texas City, Texas, home.

HOUSTON - A 1-year-old boy is dead after being found face down in a neighbor's backyard pool Tuesday, Texas City police said.

Police responded to a call at 11:43 a.m. in the 3800 block of 22nd Street North about a child missing from his residence.

An officer found the boy in the backyard of a neighbor's home, floating face down in a ground pool, police said. The officers immediately pulled the child from the pool and began CPR and lifesaving measures until Texas City EMS arrived at the scene, police said.

The child was taken to UTMB Galveston, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 p.m.

Detectives and Texas City police are investigating the incident.

