'Where were their parents?': Grandmother speaks out about violent carjacking

HOUSTON - Houston is rallying around a grandmother who was attacked in a brutal carjacking in northwest Houston last week.

Sheila Henry is a fighter.

Last week, she was on the ground fending off kicks and punches and now she has cutting words for the teenagers accused in the carjacking.

"Get a job. Go to school and then, when you finish school, go to work," Henry said.

The grandmother said she was filling up at the pump at a gas station when she was ambushed and dragged.

According to Houston police, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged in the robbery.

"They should have been at home. Where were their parents?" Henry said.

The surveillance video of Henry being kicked and punched struck a nerve with many in the city.

"It makes you feel angry and hurt at the same time," Houston rapper Trae the Truth said.

He told KPRC 2 that the video was difficult to watch, and he felt compelled to set up a GoFundMe page for Henry. He also helped to get her truck repaired.

"That could have been our mother, our grandmother," Trae said.

Others in the city have also come forward to show support.

The owner of Taste Bar and Kitchen, Don Bowie, said he was in disbelief when he saw the video.

"I felt sorry for what she had going on and sorry that we had young men that had that mentality to deal with someone like that. It was a double hit for me," Bowie said.

The business owner set up a fundraiser for Henry that will take place at the restaurant from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. He said he wants to raise funds but also show the 60-year-old that she isn't alone.

"The goal is for her to realize the community supports her and (there are) people that love her, and we will continue to show her that," Bowie said.

"I feel like as a city we are obligated to help her," Trae said.

"Houston is a big city and I'm just glad I got a lot of support," Henry said.

