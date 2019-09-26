'Robo tripping': Teens abusing liquid cough drug being manufactured in Katy, sheriff says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls is issuing a warning about what he's calling a "current teen drug trend."

Nehls said teens are Robo tripping, which involves drinking a product called Robo Cough.

The liquid bottles of the drug are being manufactured in Katy and are being sold on Amazon, according to Nehls.

The bottles are 1.52 oz. and the listed active ingredient is a concentrated dose of dextromethorpham, which is also the active ingredient in many over-the-counter cough suppressants.

Nehls said teens are using the product for recreational use.

Parents have reported their children are using the drug only to get high.

Nehls said the parents of two juveniles said they found their children unresponsive after taking a combination of Robo Cough and cough suppressant pills. Both teens were taken to an area hospital and were treated.

Watch the public service announcement below for more information.

