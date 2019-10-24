'Everyday hero': Family remembers cyclist who died saving fiancée from oncoming car

CLEVELAND, Texas - A Cleveland family is remembering a man they called their "everyday hero" after he died protecting his fiancee from an oncoming car as they were riding their bikes.

It happened about 7 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Barbers Hill Road in east Harris County.

Devin Custer, 27, and Stephanie Thompson, 24, who were engaged in May, were taking their regular after-dinner ride.

"We were talking about our wedding and how he was wanting to start having kids first thing on the honeymoon," Thompson said.

They were less than two minutes from home when their lives changed forever.

"He said, 'Car!' and 'Steph!' and that's the only words I remember," Thompson said.

Custer pushed his fiancee out of the way of an oncoming car. He was struck and killed.

Thompson said both bikes had reflectors and Custer was using the flashlight on his cellphone.

She said she doesn't understand how the driver didn't see them or stop in time.

"Pay attention," Thompson said. "Watch what you're doing. Watch carefully."

Custer's mother, Tracie, said her son was a good, hardworking man who took care of his family.

"I don't know what we're going to do without him," Tracie Custer said. "If you love someone, hug them, kiss them, tell them, because you never know."

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.