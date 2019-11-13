$125,000 worth of stolen tires recovered in Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON - Dozens of tires were recovered by authorities in Harris County, officials said.
According to a tweet shared by Harris County District 2 Capt. Mike Koteras, the tires were recovered Wednesday by the HCSO Auto Theft and the District 2 Aldine Units.
Koteras said the tires are worth about $125,000. A photo shared by Koteras appears to show the stacks of tires in a warehouse.
The tweet did not give a location and authorities have not released any more information on the discovery.
