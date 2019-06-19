Local youth track and field team puts Houston on the map

HOUSTON - The young ladies of the Dragons Youth Track and Field team have put countless hours in on the track, striving to get better and better and that hard work has paid off.

The athletes, Kyaliah Davis, Madison Evans, Trinitee Williams, and Synarea Reece, have proven what it truly means to work together and strive for excellence.

“We have a close bond, we’re basically like sisters," Evans told Channel 2’s sports reporter, Lainie Fritz.

They are the 12U girls 4x100 national record holders of AAU Track and Field.

Kyaliah Davis, Madison Evans, and Trinitee Williams broke the national record in 2018.

Synarea Reece joined the trio in 2019 breaking the indoors national record in Staten Island, New York. They also broke the indoors record at U of H and LSU.

Goals aside, the girls also have another motivator when it comes to running fast. Williams became emotional when explaining the joy it brings her to see how proud her mother is.

“It’s just so much support from my mom. She’s just there to make sure I stay happy about what I accomplish and there’s just so much that she does for me,” Williams said.

The girls are trying to get to the ESPN championship in Kissimmee, Florida. The championship is from July 7 through July 13.

They also want to finish off the season by bringing home gold medals at the Junior Olympics, which will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, July 29 through Aug. 3.

