Local stores run low on winterizing home supplies

HOUSTON - The likelihood of freezing weather has many people running to their nearest hardware store to stock up on winterizing materials, but many stores are running low.

“It’s been pretty crazy actually, and of course we go through the same thing every year whenever it gets cold,” said Michael Taylor, one of the managers at Bering’s hardware store on Westheimer Road.

“The first thing we run out of are the blankets to cover your plants with. The second thing we run out of are the faucet covers. They’re all gone,” Taylor said.

He said insulation covers for the pipes are the next to go, along with space heaters.

“It’s amazing how much we’ve gone through, so we’re down to the last hour or so of material left today,” Taylor of the insulation covers.

Big box stores like Home Depot in Rosenberg had a sign stating they were out of several items like plankets, faucet covers, heat lamp bulbs, pipe insulation and space heaters.

It’s a similar story across Houston and the surrounding areas.

“I literally just went here, this is my first and only stop,” said Cooper Budd, a customer at Bering’s.

He said his family home is older and they have a lot of outdoor pipes, which is why he bought so many.

“I thought they were out of these, but I looked around the corner and found some more,” Budd said.

Meteorologist are expecting the temperatures to dip in the 20’s in the next couple days. Homeowners are willing to shell out a couple bucks compared to thousands if their pipes freeze and burst.

With a short supply, shoppers are searching from store to store for the items they need.

“My only hope then is to go to the big store and get some blankets, something, anything to put over them,” said Pieter Van Dyk about his plants.

“If you don’t have anything to cover it with, you can cover it with something, even if you have to put sheets over your plants,” Taylor said.

