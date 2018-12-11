Local singer looks to advance to final four on NBC's 'The Voice'

HOUSTON - She could be on her way to a final four spot on NBC's hit show "The Voice," but to the students at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, 16-year-old Sarah Grace is their friend and classmate.

They also are big fans of the show, so on Monday night, inside the school's Denney Theater, they held a watch party to see Grace take the stage in Hollywood.

Grace has won the hearts of a lot of fans since this season of "The Voice" debuted a few months ago.

She turned 16 after the start of the season and has a very mature, bluesy voice with a lot of range. She and her family have talked about how much she's grown under the tutelage of her superstar coach Kelly Clarkson.

Grace performed Monday night and the entire country has the chance to vote for their favorite performer through early Tuesday.

On Tuesday night's show, the world will find out if Grace will make it to the show's final four on the season finale next week.

