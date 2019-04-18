Local reaction after release of Mueller report

HOUSTON - Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday that President Donald Trump had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller's removal.

Mueller said, however, that he could not conclusively determine Trump had committed the crime of obstruction of justice.

The Mueller investigation found evidence the Russian government tried to disrupt the 2016 election, but no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump's campaign and the Russians.

Investigators also tried to determine if Trump attempted to obstruct justice by interfering with the investigation, looking at 10 possible instances of obstruction, including an attempt by the president to have Mueller fired, but could not conclude Trump committed a crime. They also could not exonerate him.

Former U.S. Attorney Ken Magidson said that ends the criminal part of the investigation.

"It has been thoroughly investigated and now the matter rests in the hands of the Congress of the U.S. what if anything impeachable or not will occur," Magidson said.

There are already several bills calling for impeachment in the House.

Houston Congressman Al Green has already tried to impeach Trump twice. He said he'll try again.

"Each member can bring it to the floor for a vote. I will do so, I will bring it to the floor for a vote if the committees do not act," Green said.

Even if Trump were to be impeached, it would be up to the Republican-controlled Senate to remove him. And Thursday, most Republicans said the Mueller report vindicates Trump.

The Mueller investigation spun off 14 other separate investigations, 12 of them secret and still underway.

Several House committees are also energetically investigating the president on a variety of issues.

With the next election just over a year away, issues raised by the Mueller investigation aren't likely to go away.

