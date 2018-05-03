Local 'Hamilton' actress sings national anthem at Astros game

HOUSTON - A Houstonian is part of the cast of the national tour of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton."

The show is playing in Houston at the Hobby Center.

Dorcas Leung understudies the lead female roles – Eliza, Angelica and Peggy Schuyler -- in "Hamilton."

Leung credits getting her start in musical theater during her time as a student in Spring Branch Independent School District.

“So I went to Wilchester Elementary, Memorial Middle School and Stratford High School. Stratford is kind of where I did most of my training,” Leung said. “We had a very intense, exciting (theater) program there.”

For Leung, there's nothing like performing a Broadway juggernaut at the Hobby Center, for many reasons.

“To bring that to my hometown is surreal and exciting,” Leung said. “My mom saw me as Eliza last Wednesday.”

And there's another perk to performing at home. She was invited to perform the national anthem at Minute Maid Park to kick off the Astros game.

“I think it's really great to come back to Houston, especially after Harvey, being able to represent the Astros after their huge win last year. I'm not a huge sports fan, but this is pretty cool," she said.

Even Astros mascot Orbit got into the game. He went down on one knee to propose to Leung, only to throw down his hat and mime having his heart broken when he realized she was taken.

Leung knocked her rendition of the national anthem out of the park.

It gave Astros ticket holders a taste of things to come if they should have a ticket to the other hottest show in town: "Hamilton."

