Local groups reinforce commitment to preventing child abuse in Harris County

HOUSTON - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. A number of local agencies and community groups came together to reinforce their commitment to preventing child abuse in Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others said it's important to know the warning signs of children and families in need.

"We know that child abuse is not simply an incident. It affects a child for life. And that's why it's important for us to get at the root of that," Hidalgo said.

On Monday, the groups asked for the public's help in tackling the issue. Last year, nearly 7,000 children in Harris County were victims of some form of abuse.

