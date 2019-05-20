Local family taking action after home damaged by several different car crashes

HOUSTON - Miguel Fajardo said it's hard for him and his family to get a good night's sleep in the comfort of their own home.

“I wake up almost all night, probably around four to five times a night, and my wife does the same thing,” Fajardo said.

He has been living in his southwest Houston home at 7422 Tours Street for 10 years and since then, three cars have crashed into his home.

Last month, a drunken driver crashed into Fajardo’s home, barely missing his daughter's bedroom. In 2009, another drunken driver rammed right into the corner of the home, and on Friday, a white SUV crashed into his front yard.

“When I came outside, the white SUV was turned upside down,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo’s home sits right on the Southwest Freeway. His neighbors have concrete barriers protecting their homes, but he doesn’t. He said the previous homeowner didn't want the barriers built, but now he is pleading with the Texas Department of Transportation to build him a barrier.

Since Friday’s crash, Fajardo attempted to reach out to TxDOT but hasn’t heard back.

He said he is going to have to take matters into his own hands by building a steel barrier until TxDOT takes action.

