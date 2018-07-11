Local elementary school receives AstroTurf from Astrodome

HOUSTON - It was the talk of the sports world in 1966: The Astrodome got its famous AstroTurf.

Fast forward to Tuesday, 52 years later, a local elementary school now has some of that historic surface.

Principal Mike Loenun of Pasadena Independent School District's Freeman Elementary School had looked for a way to spruce up his school's playground. So, he asked Harris County leaders if he could have some of the AstroTurf from the Dome.

They gave Loenen 6,000 square feet of the turf. That was two rolls, weighing over six tons.

Volunteers installed the turf this week, and now, students not only have a better-looking playground -- they also have a piece of Houston's history under their feet.

