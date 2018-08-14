Local business goes all out in search for missing cat, from posters to $1,000 reward

HOUSTON - A local business is making major efforts to find its beloved store cat.

The Discount Auto Company employees have posted several "Help bring fluffy back home" flyers on multiple vans at major intersections around the city of Houston.

The business has made huge banners and is offering a $1,000 reward all to find its Fluffy.

"May seem silly, but we love the cat," one employee told KPRC 2.

The flyer also stated that Fluffy is diabetic and needs an insulin shot. Fluffy is described as having white paws and a lion haircut.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-545-2174.

