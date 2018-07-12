Houston Avenue bridge hit by truck again, load falls onto Katy Freeway

HOUSTON - The load being hauled by a tractor-trailer Thursday fell onto the Katy Freeway after it hit the Houston Avenue bridge.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10.

Video from Sky 2 showed a shipping container laying on its side on the freeway after it fell from a flatbed trailer.

Traffic was delayed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The scene was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

A Channel 2 Investigates report by Robert Arnold showed that this overpass has been hit at least 21 times during the past four years, according to state Transportation Department records.

Signage on the Houston Avenue bridge reads 14.3 feet. That is within state guidelines at the time the structure was built, but is shorter than the more current standard of 16.5 feet.

The state is also considering making the minimum height for bridges spanning freight corridors 18.5 feet.

Recently, TxDOT has installed even more signs closer to the Houston Avenue bridge and the Waco Street bridge, warning drivers of the clearance level. TxDOT officials are also asking Houston police to help stop those drivers who do not heed the over-height warnings before they reach one of these bridges.

TxDOT officials said they are considering raising the height of those and other bridges in the area as part of the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. However, TxDOT officials said it could take five to 10 years for those plans to come to fruition.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.