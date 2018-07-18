Livestock Show and Rodeo increases prices for Action Seats

HOUSTON - Prices for Action Seats at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have increased by $25 after an upgrade with newer chairs that have more legroom and cup holders.

Season ticket prices for Chute Seats, Club Level, Field Level and Loge Level seats remain the same as last year.

Prices for Upper Level seats went from $18 to $20. During the past eight years, the Rodeo has added inside NRG Stadium a new, state-of-the-art stage; improved lighting, video and sound systems; and enlarged the video boards to enhance the fan experience.

Season Ticket prices start at $400. One seat for each of the 20 Rodeo dates in the Upper Level will cost $400 for the 2019 Rodeo. In 2018, all new Season Tickets purchased in the Upper Level was $360.

The $400 season ticket price in the Upper Level includes all 20 performances (averaging $20 per concert). Season ticket holders may add the George Strait concert tickets to their order.

A limited amount of Season Tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. A virtual waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. All individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019.

Upper Level ticket prices for the 20 days of Rodeo are $20. They were $18 in 2018. For the George Strait concert-only performance, Upper Level tickets start at $50.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.